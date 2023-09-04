BJP has assets of Rs 6,046 cr, Cong Rs 805 cr





The Association for Democratic Reforms, an electoral reform advocacy group, in its report analysed the assets and liabilities declared by the BJP, INC, NCP, BSP, CPI, CPI(M), AITC and NPEP the eight national parties for FY 2020-21 and 2021-22.





In financial year 2020-21, the BJP declared assets worth Rs 4,990 crore, up by 21.17 per cent to Rs 6,046.81 crore in 2021-22. According to the ADR, in 2020-21, the declared assets of Congress was Rs 691.11 crore, which shot up by 16.58 per cent to Rs 805.68 crore in 2021-22. The BSP was the only national party to show a decrease in its annual declared assets, its report said. The total assets of BSP between 2020-21 and 2021-22 decreased by 5.74 per cent from Rs 732.79 crore to Rs 690.71 crore. The total assets of TMC increased from Rs 182.001 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 458.10 crore, an increase of 151.70 per cent, the ADR said.





The total liabilities for FY 2020-21 declared by the national parties was Rs 103.55 crore. The Congress declared liabilities of Rs 71.58 crore, the highest, followed by CPI(M) with Rs 16.109 crore, the ADR said. For FY 2021-22, the Congress again was at top with liabilities of Rs 41.95 crore, followed by CPI (M) and BJP, which declared liabilities worth Rs 12.21 crore and Rs 5.17 crore.





Between 2020-21 and 2021-22, five parties declared a decrease in liabilities. INC declared a decrease in its liabilities by Rs 29.63 crore, BJP by Rs 6.03 crore, CPI(M) by Rs 3.89 crore, AITC by Rs 1.30 crore, and NCP by Rs 1 lakh.

The total assets declared by eight national parties in 2021-22 was Rs 8,829.16 crore, up from Rs 7,297.62 crore during 2020-21, poll rights body ADR said in its report.