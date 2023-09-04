RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bitterness of INDIA bloc on display: Goa CM on sanatan dharma jibe
September 04, 2023  15:38

The bitterness of INDIA alliance is on display with the highly condemnable statement made by Udhayanidhi Stalin about Sanatan Dharma, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. 

 DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has drawn the Bharatiya Janata Party's ire with his allegation that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice, and it should be eradicated. 

 Following Udhayanidhi's statement, the BJP targeted the opposition alliance INDIA and Tamil Nadu's ruling party over the issue. Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused INDIA bloc parties of "insulting" Sanatan Dharma for vote bank and appeasement politics, while the saffron party's president J P Nadda appealed to people to reject the opposition grouping, which is spreading "hatred, poison and attacking the country's culture and tradition". 

 Reacting to the DMK leader's remark, the Goa chief minister tweeted, "The cat has come out of the bag! The bitterness of the I.N.D.I.A alliance is on display with the highly condemnable statement by Udhayanidhi Stalin. Sanatan Dharma reflects the spirit of imbibing 'Nitya Nutan' and changing according to the time, allowing everyone to walk on his own path for the search of truth," he said on the micro-blogging site X.
