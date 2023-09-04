RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Ahead of key assembly polls, Cong chief Kharge constitutes central poll panel
September 04, 2023  23:20
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday constituted the party's central election committee with 16 members including himself and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. 

The development comes ahead of key assembly elections in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. 

The panel discusses and finalises the list of candidates for any parliamentary or state elections, including bypolls. 

The other members of the election committee include leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, and veteran party leaders Ambika Soni and Madhusudan Mistry. 

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo, former Union minister Salman Khurshid and Lok Sabha MP from Telangana Uttam Kumar Reddy, besides Karnataka minister K J George, are also members of the key panel. 

Former Uttarakhand Congress chief Pritam Singh, Bihar MP Mohammed Jawed and Rajya Sabha MP Amee Yajnik, besides former MP P L Punia and Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Omkar Markam, have also been included as members of the all-important panel. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Residents of subsidence-hit U'khand village to be shifted
Residents of subsidence-hit U'khand village to be shifted

Cracks appeared on the ground and houses in the village following heavy rain that hit various parts of Uttarakhand last month, killing people and damaging infrastructure.

Truth behind Gambhir's obscene gesture
Truth behind Gambhir's obscene gesture

After showing middle finger to crowd, Gambhir says he was reacting to anti-India slogans

Major security breach as Gujarat duo forge Aadhaar, PAN, voter IDs
Major security breach as Gujarat duo forge Aadhaar, PAN, voter IDs

Two persons were arrested in Surat in Gujarat for allegedly forging documents like Aadhaar and PAN cards as well as voter IDs using a website, in the process posing a serious threat to national security, a police official said on Monday.

HC holds hearing on Sunday as woman constable is attacked on train
HC holds hearing on Sunday as woman constable is attacked on train

The chief justice, who received a WhatsApp message about the case, heard the matter at his residence at 8 pm on Sunday and gave directions to constitute a bench comprising himself and Justice Srivastava.

Doctors team paints dismal health picture in Manipur relief camps
Doctors team paints dismal health picture in Manipur relief camps

As thousands of Meiteis and Kukis are in relief camps in violence-torn Manipur, a group of doctors that visited the state has expressed concerns about the issue of nutrition and mental health situation of the inmates.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances