AAP's Tahir Hussain gets bail in Delhi riots case
September 04, 2023  20:05
A court in Delhi has granted bail to former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and attempt to murder related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. 

The court said after Hussain's bail plea in the case was rejected in November last year, there had been a "change in material circumstances". 

Hussain, however, will continue to remain incarcerated as he is accused in other rioting cases, including one lodged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act related to the alleged conspiracy behind the communal riots. 

Additional sessions judge Pulastya Pramachala, in an order passed on Saturday, noted that the Delhi high court granted bail to Hussain in five rioting cases on July 12. 

"It is a matter of record and undisputed fact that the incidents probed in FIR numbers 91/2020, 92/2020 and 88/2020 (this case) took place at proximate times and places," the judge said. In all three FIRs, however, charges were not framed for offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon) and 153A (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national interest), he added. This was because of the "proximate times and places of incidents in the FIRs", the judge said. -- PTI
