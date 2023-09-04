RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


3 held for cultivating cannabis inside two rented flats at Guj housing society
September 04, 2023  21:19
Three persons have been arrested for allegedly cultivating ganja (cannabis) using the hydroponic technique in two rented flats in a housing society on the outskirts of Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, the police said on Monday. 

The trio had set up two hi-tech greenhouses with temperature and humidity control inside two apartments on the 15th floor of a residential building to cultivate cannabis, an official said. 

The accused Raviprakash Murarka, Viren Modi, and Ritika Prasad, all residents of Jharkhand, were living in flats 1501 and 1504 in D2 block of Orchid Legacy building on SP Ring Road of the city, assistant commissioner of police, SD Patel said. 

"Based on a tip-off, the police on Sunday raided the two flats in Orchid Legacy Society and found greenhouses set up in the rooms for the cultivation of ganja using hydroponic method. While walls were covered using silver sheets, water and other nutrients, including amino acids, were being administered through drip irrigation," the official said. 

The trio were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act by Sarkhej police of Ahmedabad, he said. -- PTI
