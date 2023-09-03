RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
SP complains to SE, claiming BJP 'trying to influence' Ghosi bypoll
September 03, 2023  21:21
image
The Samajwadi Party has submitted a memorandum to the state election commissioner, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of 'trying to influence' the bypoll in the Ghosi assembly seat.

The bypoll in Ghosi will be held on September 5 and the counting of votes on September 8.

According to a press statement issued by the party headquarters in Lucknow, a Samajwadi Party delegation headed by former minister Rajendra Chaudhary submitted the memorandum. In the memorandum, it alleged that police are cutting power in minority-dominated areas and to homes of Samajwadi Party voters.

Circle officers, SHOs, sub-inspectors and constables are harassing Samajwadi Party supporters by calling them to Ghosi police Station.

'The police and the district administrations are creating an atmosphere of terror in the constituency,' the memorandum alleged.

The Samajwadi Party has asked the State Election Commission to take cognisance and ensure a free and fair election by acting against the local police and the district administration.

The memorandum alleged that the BJP adopted similar tactics during previous by-elections.

'... 15 police sub-inspectors and 83 head constables, constables and 50 women constables have been deputed in the Ghosi assembly constituency. Of these, there are no Yadavs and Muslims,' the memorandum alleged.

It also claimed that the list was prepared on the instructions of BJP ministers and leaders, who are working to influence the elections by creating undue pressure.

Chaudhary said many complaints about harassment of minorities and Samajwadi Party voters by the police and the district administrations have been made to the district election officer, chief electoral officer and the chief election commissioner of the Election Commission of India. Despite this, the harassment continues.

"This puts a question mark on the credibility of the Election Commission of India," he said.

The Samajwadi Party on Friday alleged that the BJP was creating an atmosphere of fear for the voters, especially the minorities. It had also asked the Election Commission to ensure independent and transparent polls to maintain the faith of the people in democracy and impartiality of the poll body.

The BJP's Dara Singh Chauhan, the sitting MLA who crossed over to the saffron party from the Samajwadi Party and resigned from the seat, is seeking re-election.

The Samajwadi Party has fielded Sudhakar Singh.

The bypoll is the first electoral showdown between the BJP and an INDIA bloc constituent in Uttar Pradesh.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rain threatens Asia Cup: Venue change sparks controversy
Rain threatens Asia Cup: Venue change sparks controversy

Asia Cup matches likely to be shifted out of Colombo after heavy rains

Asia Cup PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
Asia Cup PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

IMAGES from the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan played in Lahore on Sunday

'One nation, one solution', get rid of BJP: Kharge
'One nation, one solution', get rid of BJP: Kharge

Kharge termed the high-level committee constituted by the Centre to examine the feasibility of 'One Nation, One Election' a 'gimmick' and alleged the Modi government wants to slowly replace democracy in India with dictatorship.

Investors may want to bottom fish in stocks of oil marketing companies
Investors may want to bottom fish in stocks of oil marketing companies

Margins for the oil refining and retailing sector have moved off their peaks, and the average integrated margins (refining plus marketing) for oil marketing companies (OMCs) have normalised. The ascent in crude oil prices, combined with...

INDIA MPs to meet ahead of special Parliament session
INDIA MPs to meet ahead of special Parliament session

Sources said MPs of the opposition alliance in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet to chalk out their joint strategy for the session from September 18 to 22.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances