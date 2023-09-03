SP complains to SE, claiming BJP 'trying to influence' Ghosi bypoll

The Samajwadi Party has submitted a memorandum to the state election commissioner, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of 'trying to influence' the bypoll in the Ghosi assembly seat.





The bypoll in Ghosi will be held on September 5 and the counting of votes on September 8.





According to a press statement issued by the party headquarters in Lucknow, a Samajwadi Party delegation headed by former minister Rajendra Chaudhary submitted the memorandum. In the memorandum, it alleged that police are cutting power in minority-dominated areas and to homes of Samajwadi Party voters.





Circle officers, SHOs, sub-inspectors and constables are harassing Samajwadi Party supporters by calling them to Ghosi police Station.





'The police and the district administrations are creating an atmosphere of terror in the constituency,' the memorandum alleged.





The Samajwadi Party has asked the State Election Commission to take cognisance and ensure a free and fair election by acting against the local police and the district administration.





The memorandum alleged that the BJP adopted similar tactics during previous by-elections.





'... 15 police sub-inspectors and 83 head constables, constables and 50 women constables have been deputed in the Ghosi assembly constituency. Of these, there are no Yadavs and Muslims,' the memorandum alleged.





It also claimed that the list was prepared on the instructions of BJP ministers and leaders, who are working to influence the elections by creating undue pressure.





Chaudhary said many complaints about harassment of minorities and Samajwadi Party voters by the police and the district administrations have been made to the district election officer, chief electoral officer and the chief election commissioner of the Election Commission of India. Despite this, the harassment continues.





"This puts a question mark on the credibility of the Election Commission of India," he said.





The Samajwadi Party on Friday alleged that the BJP was creating an atmosphere of fear for the voters, especially the minorities. It had also asked the Election Commission to ensure independent and transparent polls to maintain the faith of the people in democracy and impartiality of the poll body.





The BJP's Dara Singh Chauhan, the sitting MLA who crossed over to the saffron party from the Samajwadi Party and resigned from the seat, is seeking re-election.





The Samajwadi Party has fielded Sudhakar Singh.





The bypoll is the first electoral showdown between the BJP and an INDIA bloc constituent in Uttar Pradesh. -- PTI

