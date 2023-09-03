RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


INDIA MPs to meet ahead of special Parl session
September 03, 2023  17:45
image
Ahead of the special session of Parliament, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has convened a meeting of MPs of the INDIA partners on September 5.

Sources said the opposition parties will decide their strategy for the upcoming special session to be held from September 18 to 22.

The meeting has been convened by Kharge at his Rajaji Marg residence here, they added.

The agenda for the five-day special session of Parliament is not clear yet.

The opposition INDIA alliance is working in cohesion with each other and is planning to take on the BJP unitedly on various fronts as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The alliance has functioned together during the recent Monsoon session of Parliament too.   -- PTI
