Discuss China in Parl without...: Raut's dig at PM
September 03, 2023  10:55
image
Shiv Sena-UBT leader on Sunday took a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged Chinese intrusion in Ladakh. 

Raut said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should discuss China in the special session of the parliament without any fear. 

Taking to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), Raut said, "It has been learned that PM Modi has called for a special session of the parliament in the 'Amrit Kaal' to discuss China's occupation of India's land and the publication of the map of the newly occupied part". 

"Discuss China in the special session without any fear. We will support the government in this discussion", Raut added. 

Earlier, Congress MP Raul Gandhi, during his visit to Ladakh hit out at the Centre saying that its claim that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops "is not true".

The Congress MP claimed the locals, too, contend that Indian territory was intruded upon and taken by the Chinese troops, adding that it was a matter of concern.

"The locals here are concerned about China taking our land. They have said that the Chinese troops took away their grazing land. However, the PM says not an inch of land was taken away. This is not true, you can ask anyone here," Rahul had said.

Responding to Rahul's remark, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, earlier, took a jibe at the former stating that nobody takes his statements seriously. 

"I think Rahul Gandhi should delve into the history of land losses during his grandfather's, grandmother's, and father's tenures. And all the land that was lost was during that time. No one takes Rahul Gandhis statements seriously, Shekhawat had said.

Meanwhile, the Modi government called for a special session between September 18 to 20. 

The monsoon session of parliament, which concluded last month, was held in the old Parliament building. -- ANI
