RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Cong to hold pan-India Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sep 7
September 03, 2023  16:23
image
The Indian National Congress will organise 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in all the districts across the country to commemorate the first anniversary of its yatra on September 7.

However, more details of the programme are yet to be announced by the party.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7 last year and was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, concluded on January 30 in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories and had lasted more than 130 days.

In the first leg of the yatra, Gandhi had walked almost 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Earlier in the last month, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that Rahul Gandhi will embark on a fresh padayatra (foot march) from Gujarat to Meghalaya, and during that period, leaders and workers of the party's Maharashtra unit will criss-cross the state.

The impact of Rahul Gandhi's yatra was seen during the polls in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh as they recorded a sharp increase in strike rate and vote share.

The yatra travelled 511km in Karnataka over 22 days between Gundlupet constituency and Raichur Rural constituency.   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Break in rains a threat to kharif yield, rabi sowing
Break in rains a threat to kharif yield, rabi sowing

A prolonged break in monsoon rains in most parts of the country is threatening to hit the yield of kharif crops. It could even delay the upcoming rabi sowing. Major agricultural states, such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra...

Top officials brief Kovind on simultaneous polls
Top officials brief Kovind on simultaneous polls

People aware of the development said, Law Secretary Niten Chandra, Legislative Secretary Reeta Vasishta and others met Kovind this afternoon to understand how he would like to go about the agenda before the committee.

Crude import from Russia declines to lowest in 7 months
Crude import from Russia declines to lowest in 7 months

Indian imports of Russian oil plunged by a record in August month-on-month (M-o-M) as discounts on the fuel shrank in tandem with rising Brent oil prices. Higher crude prices will drive inflation or hurt earnings at oil companies and...

Modi dismisses China's objections over...
Modi dismisses China's objections over...

As part of its efforts to showcase India's cultural and regional diversity at a global stage, the Modi government has hosted G20 events across the country's length and breadth.

Asia Cup: Focus on Rohit, Kohli as India take on Nepal
Asia Cup: Focus on Rohit, Kohli as India take on Nepal

India would want the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer to get into ODI mode as soon as possible.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances