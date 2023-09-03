RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


1st earth-bound manoeuvre of Aditya L1 performed
September 03, 2023  13:11
image
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday said it has successfully performed the first earth-bound manoeuvre of the country's maiden solar mission, Aditya L1, from ISTRAC in Bengaluru.

The space agency also said the satellite is healthy and operating nominally. 

The next manoeuvre is scheduled for September 5, 2023, around 0300 Hrs IST.

'Aditya-L1 Mission: The satellite is healthy and operating nominally. The first Earth-bound maneuvre (EBN#1) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The new orbit attained is 245km x 22459 km. The next maneuvre (EBN#2) is scheduled for September 5, 2023, around 0300 Hrs. IST,' ISRO said in an update on 'X', formerly Twitter.

Aditya L1 was launched on Saturday from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. 

The mission aims to study the outer atmosphere of the sun by placing India's first solar observatory at the Sun-Earth L1 point. L1 stands for Lagrange point 1, where the spacecraft would be stationed.

The satellite started generating power after the solar panels were deployed. 

According to ISRO, Aditya-L1 will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth, directed towards the Sun, which is about one per cent of the earth-sun distance. It will neither land on the Sun nor approach the Sun any closer.   -- PTI
