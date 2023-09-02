Uday Kotak resigns as CEO of Kotal Mahindra Bank





Joint managing director Dipak Gupta will be the chief executive until December 31, it said.





"Uday Kotak has ceased to be the managing director & CEO of the Bank, with effect from September 1, 2023 on account of his resignation considered at the bank's board meeting held on Saturday and has become a non-executive director of the bank," the filing said.





No reason was cited for Kotak's resignation.





As an interim arrangement, Gupta will carry out the duties of the managing director & CEO until December 31, 2023, subject to the approval of the RBI. -- PTI

