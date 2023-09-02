RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
JU ragging death: Registrar offers to quit after threat
September 02, 2023  20:51
File image
File image
Amid a row over the death of a student after ragging in a hostel of Jadavpur University, Registrar Snehamanju Basu has offered to resign after getting a letter threatening her with dire consequences, but she reversed the decision following the intervention of officiating Vice-Chancellor Buddhadeb Sau. 

The anonymous letter the registrar and joint registrar Sanjay Gopal Sarkar received by post on Friday issued life threat to them, if any harm was caused to one of the former students who were arrested in connection with the case, a JU official said. 

The officialting VC told PTI on Saturday that the registrar was a bit scared initially over the threat letter and sent him a mail offering to resign. 

Sau said, "After going through her mail, I called her up and assured her of adequate security on the part of the university administration. I am certain she will be discharging her responsibility in the present capacity." 

He said Basu has lodged an FIR in connection with the anonymous threat letter. 

The registrar later told reporters: "I don't want to run away from my responsibilities when the university is passing through a difficult time. I am busy with replying to the queries of the state government's fact-finding team about anti-ragging measures as well as those posed by UGC on the same matter." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Record-crushing Kishan owns Pakistan bowlers
In Pictures - Record-crushing Kishan owns Pakistan bowlers

The left-handed batter walked in at number five, with Men in Blue in trouble at 66/4 in 14.1 overs in India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan in Pallekele on Sunday.

Giant Nataraja idol made using ancient Chola technique to come up at G20 venue
Giant Nataraja idol made using ancient Chola technique to come up at G20 venue

This statue, which is 28-foot tall including the pedestal, was made using the ancient lost-wax technique of metal casting that was used for making the famed Chola bronzes, sources said.

In Pictures - Hardik-Ishan hit 50s after early blows by Afridi
In Pictures - Hardik-Ishan hit 50s after early blows by Afridi

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya joined forces after Pakistan pacers Afridi, who accounted for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early, and Haris Rauf combined to reduce India to 66 for 4 in 14.1 overs in their Asia Cup match in Pallekele on...

In Pictures - India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023
In Pictures - India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023

IMAGES from the Asia Cup 2023 match played between India and Pakistan played in Pallekele on Saturday.

Asia Cup: Ishan Kishan-Hardik Pandya put up record stand against Pakistan
Asia Cup: Ishan Kishan-Hardik Pandya put up record stand against Pakistan

Young Ishan Kishan along with Hardik Pandya pulled the Indian team out of a tough situation to register a record stand against Pakistan during their Asia Cup encounter on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances