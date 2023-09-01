When Rahul was having a late lunch...September 01, 2023 09:45
The media waited two hours for Rahul Gandhi to address an "emergency press conference" on Thursday's revelations on the Adani group.
The media interaction was held not in the cool comfort of the Grand Hyatt hotel, but outside in a small pandal with barely enough chairs to seat the media. The arrival of top national leaders had turned the hotel into a fortress; no one but 'In house' media was allowed into the hotel.
The PC was scheduled for 4 pm, and the media gathered an hour in advance. But 4 turned to 5 to 5.15. Jairam Ramesh informed us at 4.15 that Rahul had sat down to lunch.
Meanwhile, a host of Congress leaders -- Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate, Vijay Waddettiwar -- stood patiently for their leader to arrive. In a curious moment, as Waddettiwar went up to speak to Jairam Ramesh, the latter asked: "And you are?"
Waddettiwar is the leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly!
Rahul apologised for the delay, attributing it to a confusion in the announced timing. He spoke emphatically, repeating again and again that this was a matter of the country's reputation and the must clear the air.
-- Jyoti Punwani