When Rahul was having a late lunch...





The media interaction was held not in the cool comfort of the Grand Hyatt hotel, but outside in a small pandal with barely enough chairs to seat the media. The arrival of top national leaders had turned the hotel into a fortress; no one but 'In house' media was allowed into the hotel.





The PC was scheduled for 4 pm, and the media gathered an hour in advance. But 4 turned to 5 to 5.15. Jairam Ramesh informed us at 4.15 that Rahul had sat down to lunch.





Meanwhile, a host of Congress leaders -- Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate, Vijay Waddettiwar -- stood patiently for their leader to arrive. In a curious moment, as Waddettiwar went up to speak to Jairam Ramesh, the latter asked: "And you are?"





Waddettiwar is the leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly!





Rahul apologised for the delay, attributing it to a confusion in the announced timing. He spoke emphatically, repeating again and again that this was a matter of the country's reputation and the must clear the air.





-- Jyoti Punwani

The media waited two hours for Rahul Gandhi to address an "emergency press conference" on Thursday's revelations on the Adani group.