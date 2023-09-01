RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
When Rahul was having a late lunch...
September 01, 2023  09:45
image
The media waited two hours for Rahul Gandhi to address an "emergency press conference" on Thursday's revelations on the Adani group. 

The media interaction was held not in the cool comfort of the Grand Hyatt hotel, but outside in a small pandal with barely enough chairs to seat the media. The arrival of top national leaders had turned the hotel into a fortress; no one but 'In house' media was allowed into the hotel. 

The PC was scheduled for 4 pm, and the media gathered an hour in advance. But 4 turned to 5 to 5.15. Jairam Ramesh informed us at 4.15 that Rahul had sat down to lunch. 

Meanwhile, a host of Congress leaders -- Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate, Vijay Waddettiwar -- stood  patiently for their leader to arrive. In a curious moment, as Waddettiwar went up to speak to Jairam Ramesh, the latter asked: "And you are?"

Waddettiwar is the leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly!

 Rahul apologised for the delay, attributing it to a confusion in the announced timing. He spoke emphatically, repeating again and again that this was a matter of the country's reputation and the  must clear the air.

-- Jyoti Punwani
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

COMING SOON In Theatres This September
COMING SOON In Theatres This September

Joginder Tuteja looks at the theatrical releases of the month.

How Young Doctors Fought For A Child's Life Mid-Air
How Young Doctors Fought For A Child's Life Mid-Air

The child's mom continued to sob and pray. The Vistara staff was valiantly standing by offering as much assistance as they were capable of.

How Space Travel Can Unite The World
How Space Travel Can Unite The World

All progress in space should excite us and encourage us to be optimists about a better future for our planet and all of us, asserts Aakar Patel.

Pia-Tara: Seeing Double?
Pia-Tara: Seeing Double?

When it comes to fashion, the sisters know how to have fun.

India Vs Pakistan: 5 Memorable ODIs
India Vs Pakistan: 5 Memorable ODIs

Who can forget the 1996 World Cup quarter-final in Bengaluru? Or Sachin Tendulkar's magical knock at Centurion in the 2003 World Cup? Or Kapil Dev-inspired India bowling out Pakistan 87 at Sharjah?

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances