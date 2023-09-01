RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
We have to be prepared for possible early Lok Sabha polls: Nitish Kumar
September 01, 2023  19:08
image
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a key figure in the anti-Bharatiya Janata Party bloc, on Friday said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are likely to be advanced and called upon opposition parties to be alert. 

Speaking at a press conference organised after the two-day conclave of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance in Mumbai, Kumar expressed confidence the newly formed opposition bloc will defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party whenever elections are held. 

"The BJP wants to change the country's history. Our aim is to strengthen the country and ensure welfare of all sections of society. We are moving expeditiously. Elections (to Lok Sabha) can be held early and we have to be alert," said the Janata Dal-United leader. 

Kumar said the possibility of early parliamentary elections, otherwise due in April-May 2024, was discussed in the meeting. 

"The deliberations during the meeting was that people at the Centre will now have to go. We will be together and not allow history to be changed," said the Bihar CM, targeting the BJP. 

Kumar's comments on early polls came in the wake of the Centre setting up a committee to study the feasibility of "one nation, one election", a move which invited criticism from opposition leaders who said such a mechanism would pose a threat to the federal structure of the country. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Neeraj Chopra sets sight on defending Olympic gold
Neeraj Chopra sets sight on defending Olympic gold

Superstar javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Friday said he will do everything under the sun to defend his Olympic title in Paris next year and his World Championships title in 2025.

Manufacturing activities gain momentum in August
Manufacturing activities gain momentum in August

Manufacturing activities in India gained momentum in August as new orders and output increased at the quickest rates in nearly three years, according to a survey released on Friday. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing...

Unprecedented, never faced before: Assam Rifles DG on Manipur situation
Unprecedented, never faced before: Assam Rifles DG on Manipur situation

'Today, the biggest challenge is the large number of weapons that are out within both communities. Related to this, is the minds of both communities. Today, there's so much (hatred) against each other. '

'Mera baap sant tha, main nahin hoon'
'Mera baap sant tha, main nahin hoon'

'She showed courage at every turn in her political career.'

Sensex, Nifty rally around 1% on strong macro data
Sensex, Nifty rally around 1% on strong macro data

JSW Steel (3.37 per cent), Tata Steel (3.33 per cent), Maruti (3.24 per cent), Power Grid (3.07 per cent), IndusInd Bank (2.95 per cent), Bajaj Finance (2.12 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (2.22 per cent) were among major gainers. On the...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances