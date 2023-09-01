We have to be prepared for possible early Lok Sabha polls: Nitish Kumar





Speaking at a press conference organised after the two-day conclave of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance in Mumbai, Kumar expressed confidence the newly formed opposition bloc will defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party whenever elections are held.





"The BJP wants to change the country's history. Our aim is to strengthen the country and ensure welfare of all sections of society. We are moving expeditiously. Elections (to Lok Sabha) can be held early and we have to be alert," said the Janata Dal-United leader.





Kumar said the possibility of early parliamentary elections, otherwise due in April-May 2024, was discussed in the meeting.





"The deliberations during the meeting was that people at the Centre will now have to go. We will be together and not allow history to be changed," said the Bihar CM, targeting the BJP.





Kumar's comments on early polls came in the wake of the Centre setting up a committee to study the feasibility of "one nation, one election", a move which invited criticism from opposition leaders who said such a mechanism would pose a threat to the federal structure of the country. -- PTI

