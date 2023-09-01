Uddhav Sena ex-corporator dies by suicide, body found on rail tracks in Mumbai

Uddhav Sena ex-corporator dies by suicide, body found on rail tracks in MumbaiSeptember 01, 2023 17:49
Shiv Sena-UBT leader and former corporator Sudhir Sayaji More allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving suburban train near Ghatkopar station in Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.
The body of the 62-year-old Shiv Sena-UBT leader was found on railway tracks near Ghatkopar station in suburban Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, he said.
The exact reason behind the extreme step by More was being ascertained, said the official.
The former Mumbai corporator, who was Ratnagiri district communication chief for the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, resided in the Parksite area of suburban Vikhroli.
He was seen jumping in front of a running Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-bound fast suburban train at around 11.30 pm on Thursday, said the official.
Officials of the Kurla railway police station have recorded statement of the motorman of the train before which More threw himself, he said.
The politician's body was handed over to his relatives for last rites after post-mortem examination.
"Prima facie, this is a case of suicide and police have started probing the reason behind the extreme step," said another senior police official. -- PTI
