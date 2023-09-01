There will be nationwide seat sharing: Kejriwal





After Thursday's INDIA alliance meeting, when asked if he (Kejriwal) raised the issue of seat sharing in Delhi and Punjab, Delhi CM said, "There will be nationwide seat sharing. We said that this kind of development should take place everywhere."





With the battle heating up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an informal meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA was held in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Thursday.





Various leaders of opposition parties arrived in Mumbai to attend the third INDIA alliance meeting.





Several leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc exuded confidence that they would prove to be a formidable opponent for the government.





According to sources, discussions were held in the informal meeting regarding issues that should be put before everyone at the INDIA alliance conference on Friday.





The third formal meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA alliance was held on Friday where leaders of all 28 political parties participated to chalk action plan for the next Lok Sabha Polls. -- ANI

