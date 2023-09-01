RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
There will be nationwide seat sharing: Kejriwal
September 01, 2023  15:51
image
Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal after INDIA alliance's dinner meeting in Mumbai on Thursday said there will be nationwide seat sharing.

After Thursday's INDIA alliance meeting, when asked if he (Kejriwal) raised the issue of seat sharing in Delhi and Punjab, Delhi CM said, "There will be nationwide seat sharing. We said that this kind of development should take place everywhere."

With the battle heating up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an informal meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA was held in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Thursday.

Various leaders of opposition parties arrived in Mumbai to attend the third INDIA alliance meeting.

Several leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc exuded confidence that they would prove to be a formidable opponent for the government.

According to sources, discussions were held in the informal meeting regarding issues that should be put before everyone at the INDIA alliance conference on Friday.

The third formal meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA alliance was held on Friday where leaders of all 28 political parties participated to chalk action plan for the next Lok Sabha Polls. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Oppn bloc INDIA to finalises seat-sharing by September 30
Oppn bloc INDIA to finalises seat-sharing by September 30

The opposition INDIA alliance on Friday finalised a 13-member committee.

Manufacturing activities gain momentum in August
Manufacturing activities gain momentum in August

Manufacturing activities in India gained momentum in August as new orders and output increased at the quickest rates in nearly three years, according to a survey released on Friday. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing...

Govt posts Manipur cadre officer as aviation secretary, rejigs bureaucracy
Govt posts Manipur cadre officer as aviation secretary, rejigs bureaucracy

The Centre has appointed senior IAS officers Vumlunmang Vualnam and Neeraj Mittal as new secretaries in the ministry of civil aviation and the department of telecommunications respectively in a major secretary-level bureaucratic...

Asia Cup: Middle-order woes hamper India-Pak as rain looms
Asia Cup: Middle-order woes hamper India-Pak as rain looms

Pakistan does not have any injury concerns but they are one of the most undercooked ODI sides at the moment. Since the 2019 World Cup, the 'Green Brigade' has played just 29 ODIs, whereas India have played 57 matches in the same period....

Teenage GM replaces Anand as India's top chess player after 37 years
Teenage GM replaces Anand as India's top chess player after 37 years

Teenaged Grandmaster D Gukesh has replaced the legendary Viswanathan Anand as India's top chess player after more than three decades.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances