'The beauty was that we were just focused on saving the baby'





"A toddler of two had lost pulse and was no longer breathing, her face having slowly turned a grim and dangerous shade of blue or in medical terms was experiencing cyanosis.





"It was a small baby, who was pulseless, and blue."





Read the riveting account of how doctors saved the life of a baby mid skies. Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff.com reports.

"It took a few minutes for Dr Avichala to fathom what they meant by an RMP -- registered medical practitioner -- and then she sprung to her feet and hurried over to the scene of the emergency.