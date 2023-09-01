'The beauty was that we were just focused on saving the baby'September 01, 2023 10:32
"It took a few minutes for Dr Avichala to fathom what they meant by an RMP -- registered medical practitioner -- and then she sprung to her feet and hurried over to the scene of the emergency.
"A toddler of two had lost pulse and was no longer breathing, her face having slowly turned a grim and dangerous shade of blue or in medical terms was experiencing cyanosis.
"It was a small baby, who was pulseless, and blue."
Read the riveting account of how doctors saved the life of a baby mid skies. Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff.com reports.