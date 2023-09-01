RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Strength of INDIA making govt 'nervous': Kharge
September 01, 2023  13:47
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said the strength of the opposition alliance is making the government "nervous" and INDIA bloc  partners should be prepared for vendetta politics as there will be more "misuse" of agencies against them.

Addressing the opposition meeting in Mumbai, he launched a frontal attack on the government saying the communal poison that the BJP and RSS have allegedly spread over the last nine years is now seen in hate crimes against innocent train passengers and against school children.

His apparent reference was to the incidents of a railway police constable fatally shooting people on board a train and a teacher at a Muzaffarnagar school asking students to slap their Muslim classmate for not completing his homework.

In his opening remarks, Kharge said the success of both the meetings in Patna and Bengaluru can be measured by the fact that the prime minister in his subsequent speeches has not just attacked INDIA but has also "compared the name of our beloved country with a terrorist organisation and a symbol of slavery". 

"We should be prepared for more attacks in the coming months, more raids and arrests due to this government's vendetta politics. The more ground our alliance gains the more the BJP government will misuse agencies against our leaders," he said. -- PTI 
