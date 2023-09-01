Special Parl session not called for Manipur: Kharge





"Today, without asking anyone in the opposition, a special session of Parliament has been called. A special session of Parliament was never called even when Manipur was burning, during the COVID-19 pandemic, on the issue of China or over issues of demonetisation and migrant labourers," Kharge said while addressing a press conference after the INDIA alliance meeting.





"I don't know what is the agenda now. This is not the way to run the country. We are slowly going towards dictatorship," he added.

A day after the Narendra Modi government has called for a "special session of Parliament" to be held from September 18 to 22, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday attacked the central government for the move and said the special session of Parliament was not called when Manipur was burning adding that the country is "going towards dictatorship".