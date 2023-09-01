RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Special Parl session not called for Manipur: Kharge
September 01, 2023  16:45
image
A day after the Narendra Modi government has called for a "special session of Parliament" to be held from September 18 to 22, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday attacked the central government for the move and said the special session of Parliament was not called when Manipur was burning adding that the country is  "going towards dictatorship".

"Today, without asking anyone in the opposition, a special session of Parliament has been called. A special session of Parliament was never called even when Manipur was burning, during the COVID-19 pandemic, on the issue of China or over issues of demonetisation and migrant labourers," Kharge said while addressing a press conference after the INDIA alliance meeting.

"I don't know what is the agenda now. This is not the way to run the country. We are slowly going towards dictatorship," he added. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Simultaneous polls: EC's proposals include President's rule if govt falls
Simultaneous polls: EC's proposals include President's rule if govt falls

Holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and all assemblies would need any no-confidence motion to be coupled with a 'confidence motion' by a leader proposed as next prime minister or chief minister, while any mid-term election can...

10 included son of BJP leader arrested for sisters' gang-rape
10 included son of BJP leader arrested for sisters' gang-rape

Ten men including the son of a local BJP leader were arrested on Friday for allegedly raping two sisters in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district, the police said.

Sensex, Nifty rally around 1% on strong macro data
Sensex, Nifty rally around 1% on strong macro data

JSW Steel (3.37 per cent), Tata Steel (3.33 per cent), Maruti (3.24 per cent), Power Grid (3.07 per cent), IndusInd Bank (2.95 per cent), Bajaj Finance (2.12 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (2.22 per cent) were among major gainers. On the...

Sindhi Recipe For Thadri: Mitho Lolo
Sindhi Recipe For Thadri: Mitho Lolo

Celebrate Thadri by rolling out this special Sindhi sweetbread.

Will These Young 'Uns Shine On Saturday?
Will These Young 'Uns Shine On Saturday?

The emergence of these young talents from India and Pakistan presents an exciting glimpse into the future of the subcontinent's cricket.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances