Sensex, Nifty rally around 1%





The BSE barometer closed higher by 555.75 points or 0.86 per cent at 65,387.16 with 26 of its constituents ending in the green. The index opened higher and later touched a high of 19,435.30 in day trading. It touched a low of 64,818.37.

Equity benchmark Sensex on Friday rallied around 556 points, logging its best single day in two months, while Nifty closed above the 19,400 level on value-buying in power, metal and oil stocks following strong domestic macro data and global cues.