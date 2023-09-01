RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sensex, Nifty rally around 1%
September 01, 2023  17:09
Equity benchmark Sensex on Friday rallied around 556 points, logging its best single day in two months, while Nifty closed above the 19,400 level on value-buying in power, metal and oil stocks following strong domestic macro data and global cues. 

 The BSE barometer closed higher by 555.75 points or 0.86 per cent at 65,387.16 with 26 of its constituents ending in the green. The index opened higher and later touched a high of 19,435.30 in day trading. It touched a low of 64,818.37.
