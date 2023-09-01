RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Rupee settles flat at 82.70 against US dollar
September 01, 2023  19:52
image
The rupee ended on a flat note at 82.70 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as surging crude oil prices dented the investor sentiment. 

The domestic currency, however, found support from positive sentiment in equity markets on the back of robust macroeconomic data. 

According to a survey released on Friday, manufacturing activities in India gained momentum in August as new orders and output increased at the quickest rates in nearly three years. 

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 58.6 in August from 57.7 in July. 

The latest government data released on Thursday showed India recorded GDP growth of 7.8 per cent during the April-June period of 2023-24, the highest in the past four quarters, retaining its position as the world's fastest-growing major economy. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.58 and touched the lowest level of 82.76 during intra-day trade. 

The Indian currency finally settled flat at Thursday's closing level of 82.70 (provisional) against the greenback. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

JD-S's lone MP and Deve Gowda grandson's election set aside
JD-S's lone MP and Deve Gowda grandson's election set aside

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of JD-S patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, and is the only candidate from the party to have won the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka in 2019.

Will fight 2024 LS polls together 'as far as possible': INDIA bloc's resolution
Will fight 2024 LS polls together 'as far as possible': INDIA bloc's resolution

The alliance adopted a resolution to this effect and said its theme for the elections will be "Judega Bharat, Jeetega India, (India will unite, India will win)".

GST revenues grow 11% to about Rs 1.6 lakh crore in August
GST revenues grow 11% to about Rs 1.6 lakh crore in August

The GST revenues for August 2023 have shown a growth of 11 per cent year on year due to increased compliance and less evasion, Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday. The collection from Goods and Services Tax (GST) was Rs...

10 state assemblies face polls around same time as Lok Sabha
10 state assemblies face polls around same time as Lok Sabha

The constitution of a committee by the Centre to explore the feasibility of "one nation, one election" has opened up the possibility of Lok Sabha polls being advanced so that they could be held with a string of state assembly polls.

BJP bets big on one nation-one poll boosting its prospects
BJP bets big on one nation-one poll boosting its prospects

For the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's big move to push through his 'one-nation-one-election' concept promises to be the big ticket idea which can disrupt conventional calculations and allow it to frame the upcoming Lok Sabha polls...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances