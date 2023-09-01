RSS backs proposal for simultaneous polls: Sources





The RSS also believes simultaneous elections will help in seamless implementation of development work which gets affected due to frequent elections and imposition of the Model Code of Conduct by the election commission to ensure free and fair polls, multiple sources said.





"It's good for the country if all elections are held simultaneously. It will help save the public money and also the nation's time," one of the sources said.





"Holding frequent elections not just costs dearly but it also keeps government employees engaged in poll duties and hinders development works due to imposition of the model code of conduct," the source added.





As a matter of fact, holding simultaneous elections in the country is the "wish" of the framers of the Constitution, another source said.





"That's why they had made a provision for simultaneous elections in the Constitution. India started its journey with this system of election after Independence. But it was unfortunately changed later for political reasons which must be corrected now in the best interest of the country," the source said. -- PTI

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is of the view that simultaneous elections will save public money and the nation's time as under the prevailing system, the country remains in "election mode" throughout the year.