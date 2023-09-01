RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rover records 'natural event' on moon's south pole
September 01, 2023  10:10
image
The Indian Space and Research Organisation on Thursday said that the Pragyan Rover module of the Vikram lander has recorded a natural event on the south pole of the moon. However, the detection of its source is underway. 

Taking to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), ISRO said, "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: In-situ Scientific Experiments Instrument for the Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload on Chandrayaan 3 Lander -- the first Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology-based instrument on the moon -- has recorded the movements of Rover and other payloads.

 Additionally, it has recorded an event, appearing to be a natural one, on August 26, 2023. The source of this event is under investigation".
