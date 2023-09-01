Rover records 'natural event' on moon's south pole





Taking to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), ISRO said, "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: In-situ Scientific Experiments Instrument for the Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload on Chandrayaan 3 Lander -- the first Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology-based instrument on the moon -- has recorded the movements of Rover and other payloads.





Additionally, it has recorded an event, appearing to be a natural one, on August 26, 2023. The source of this event is under investigation".

