RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
RBI says 93% of Rs 2000 notes returned to banks
September 01, 2023  16:22
image
The Reserve Bank on Friday said that as much as 93 per cent of Rs 2000 currency notes that were in circulation on May 19 -- the day when the currency was withdrawn from circulation -- have been returned to banks.

 According to the data received from the banks, the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes received back from circulation is Rs 3.32 lakh crore up to August 31, 2023, it said in a statement. 

 "Consequently, Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as at the close of business on August 31, 2023 stood at Rs 0.24 lakh crore. Thus, 93 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, have since been returned," it said. Data collected from major banks indicates that out of the total banknotes in Rs 2000 denomination received back from circulation, about 87 per cent is in the form of deposits and the remaining around 13 per cent has been exchanged into other denomination banknotes. 

 The Reserve Bank of India had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023. 

 The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which amounted to Rs 3.62 lakh crore on March 31, 2023, had declined to Rs 3.56 lakh crore as at the close of business on May 19, 2023. RBI requested the members of the public holding the high-value banknote to utilise the remaining period until September 30, 2023, to deposit and/or exchange them. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Countdown for India's first mission to Sun begins
Countdown for India's first mission to Sun begins

The Sun observatory mission is all set to be launched from Sriharikota spaceport at 11.50 am on Saturday, and comes close on the heels of India's successful moon expedition, Chandrayaan-3.

Oppn bloc INDIA to finalise seat-sharing by September 30
Oppn bloc INDIA to finalise seat-sharing by September 30

The opposition INDIA alliance on Friday finalised a 13-member committee.

Will fight 2024 LS polls together 'as far as possible': INDIA bloc's resolution
Will fight 2024 LS polls together 'as far as possible': INDIA bloc's resolution

The alliance adopted a resolution to this effect and said its theme for the elections will be "Judega Bharat, Jeetega India, (India will unite, India will win)".

Asia Cup: Weather gods may disrupt India vs Pakistan match
Asia Cup: Weather gods may disrupt India vs Pakistan match

Weather.com has predicted Thunderstorms with an 80 percent chance of rain for the region of Kandy on Saturday.

Manufacturing activities gain momentum in August
Manufacturing activities gain momentum in August

Manufacturing activities in India gained momentum in August as new orders and output increased at the quickest rates in nearly three years, according to a survey released on Friday. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances