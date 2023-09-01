Rajnath Singh puts off Lanka visit at Nth hour

Rajnath Singh puts off Lanka visit at Nth hourSeptember 01, 2023 21:54
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's two-day visit to Sri Lanka beginning September 2 has been deferred due to unavoidable circumstances, a government statement said on Friday night.
Earlier in the day, the defence ministry issued a press release announcing Singh's visit to Sri Lanka on September 2 and 3 and giving various details of the trip.
"Due to unavoidable circumstances, the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Sri Lanka stands deferred to a later date," the ministry said in the fresh statement.
"Rajnath Singh remains committed to strong bilateral cooperation between India and Sri Lanka. He looks forward to visiting the island nation at the earliest possible time frame," it said.
TOP STORIES
SC asks Centre, Manipur to airdrop supplies to overcome blockades
As Manipur grapples with protracted ethnic strife, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre and the state government to ensure uninterrupted supply of basic commodities like food and medicines to people facing economic blockade in...
From 1.5 mn km orbit, Aditya-L1 to send 1500 images per day: Scientists
Aditya-L1 will be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket on September 2 at 11:50 am. It carries seven payloads to study the Sun, four of which will observe the light from the Sun and the remaining three will measure insitu parameters of the plasma...