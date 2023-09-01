RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul gets his eyes checked ahead of INDIA meet
September 01, 2023  11:57
Rahul Gandhi at the presser on Adani yesterday
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in Mumbai to attend the INDIA bloc's third meeting, visited an eye care centre in Peddar Road, Mumbai, for a check-up on Friday morning before heading to the conclave, police said. 

 Gandhi, accompanied by his security personnel, visited Banaji Eyecare located near Russian Culture Centre on Pedder Road in south Mumbai at 8.35 am and left the facility around 10 am, a police official said. The Congress leader met the medical director of the eye care centre and underwent a check-up there before leaving the place for the INDIA alliance meeting at Grand Hyatt Hotel, he said. PTI
