PIO Shanmugaratnam is Singapore president
September 01, 2023  22:00
Tharman Shanmugaratnam
Just In: Indian-origin ex-minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam wins Singapore's presidential election: Elections Department.

Details soon.
TOP STORIES

SC asks Centre, Manipur to airdrop supplies to overcome blockades
SC asks Centre, Manipur to airdrop supplies to overcome blockades

As Manipur grapples with protracted ethnic strife, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre and the state government to ensure uninterrupted supply of basic commodities like food and medicines to people facing economic blockade in...

Maratha quota stir turns violent, many policemen hurt
Maratha quota stir turns violent, many policemen hurt

A protest for Maratha reservation in Jalna district of central Maharashtra turned violent on Friday, leading to dozens of persons including police personnel getting injured, officials said.

Is Shaheen Afridi the new Mohammad Amir?
Is Shaheen Afridi the new Mohammad Amir?

The world No 1 Pakistan will take on India as the two arch rivals meet at Pallekele in a Group A encounter.

India's forex reserves drop $30 mn to $594.86 bn
India's forex reserves drop $30 mn to $594.86 bn

India's forex reserves dropped by $30 million to $594.858 billion for the week ended August 25, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $7.27 billion to $594.89 billion. It...

From 1.5 mn km orbit, Aditya-L1 to send 1500 images per day: Scientists
From 1.5 mn km orbit, Aditya-L1 to send 1500 images per day: Scientists

Aditya-L1 will be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket on September 2 at 11:50 am. It carries seven payloads to study the Sun, four of which will observe the light from the Sun and the remaining three will measure insitu parameters of the plasma...

