RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Parliament to debate simultaneous polls: Minister
September 01, 2023  19:20
File image
File image
Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the report of the Ram Nath Kovind panel on 'One Nation, One Election' will be discussed in the public domain and Parliament. 

The central government has constituted a committee headed by the former president to explore the feasibility of holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies. 

Much like the nectar that was churned out after 'Samudra Manthan', 'amrit' will emerge out of the brainstorming on the issue, the Union minister of parliamentary affairs said in Jaipur. 

"The committee has just been formed... The report of the committee will come, and the report will be discussed in the public domain and Parliament," Joshi said, asking why this worries the opposition. 

The BJP leader also said that the opposition parties do not have faith in the people of the country. 

"India is the world's largest democracy. India is called the mother of democracy. New topics that come up in an evolving democracy should be discussed. We have not said that anything will happen from tomorrow itself," the minister told reporters at the Jaipur airport. 

"If there is an idea, there must be a discussion," he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BJP bets big on one nation-one poll boosting its prospects
BJP bets big on one nation-one poll boosting its prospects

For the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's big move to push through his 'one-nation-one-election' concept promises to be the big ticket idea which can disrupt conventional calculations and allow it to frame the upcoming Lok Sabha polls...

What Rohit thinks about India-Pakistan rivalry?
What Rohit thinks about India-Pakistan rivalry?

India captain is hopeful that fans will witness arch-rivals play against each other in the final of this tournament.

Sindhi Recipe For Thadri: Mitho Lolo
Sindhi Recipe For Thadri: Mitho Lolo

Celebrate Thadri by rolling out this special Sindhi sweetbread.

Cops turn counsellors in Kota to prevent student suicides
Cops turn counsellors in Kota to prevent student suicides

Rocked by a spate of student suicides, the city police has set up a dedicated "Student Cell" to reach out to students and make attempts to detect early signs of stress and depression.

'Voice of 140 crore Indians': INDIA leaders sound poll bugle
'Voice of 140 crore Indians': INDIA leaders sound poll bugle

The opposition INDIA alliance on Friday finalised a 13-member committee.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances