Parliament to debate simultaneous polls: Minister





The central government has constituted a committee headed by the former president to explore the feasibility of holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies.





Much like the nectar that was churned out after 'Samudra Manthan', 'amrit' will emerge out of the brainstorming on the issue, the Union minister of parliamentary affairs said in Jaipur.





"The committee has just been formed... The report of the committee will come, and the report will be discussed in the public domain and Parliament," Joshi said, asking why this worries the opposition.





The BJP leader also said that the opposition parties do not have faith in the people of the country.





"India is the world's largest democracy. India is called the mother of democracy. New topics that come up in an evolving democracy should be discussed. We have not said that anything will happen from tomorrow itself," the minister told reporters at the Jaipur airport.





"If there is an idea, there must be a discussion," he added. -- PTI

