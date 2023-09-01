RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
NCERT granted deemed university status
September 01, 2023  13:07
image
The National Council of Educational Research and Training has been granted deemed university status, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday. 

 The minister made the announcement during his address at the 63rd foundation day of the NCERT. As the apex organisation for school education, the NCERT undertakes various activities and programmes, including educational research and innovation, curriculum development and development of textual and teaching-learning materials. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

They've realised that...: Oppn on 'one-nation, one-election' move
They've realised that...: Oppn on 'one-nation, one-election' move

The remarks came after former President Ram Nath Kovind was tasked with the responsibility of heading a committee to explore feasibility of "one nation, one election".

Want An OTT Date With Tamannaah?
Want An OTT Date With Tamannaah?

Scams, stuntswomen, pirates, freelancers, Sukanya Verma shows you everything you can catch on OTT this week.

Recipe: Dahi Kebabs
Recipe: Dahi Kebabs

Walnut, yoghurt and bread-based kebabs to have with cocktails.

The FIRST And LAST Time Shah Rukh Will Do THIS
The FIRST And LAST Time Shah Rukh Will Do THIS

'I'm even bald in the film, so that's something I'm never ever going to be in my life.'

Murray admits 'deep runs at majors out of reach'
Murray admits 'deep runs at majors out of reach'

Andy Murray knows time is no longer on his side as the 36-year-old conceded that another deep run at a major may not be within his reach after exiting the US Open on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances