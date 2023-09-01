RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maratha quota stir turns violent in Maha, several hurt
September 01, 2023  21:02
A protest for Maratha reservation in Jalna district of central Maharashtra turned violent on Friday leading to dozens of persons including police personnel getting injured, officials said. 

The police used baton-charge and fired teargas shells to disperse a violent mob at Antarwali Sarathi village on Dhule-Solapur road in Ambad tehsil. 

Villagers also claimed that police fired some rounds in the air, but officials did not confirm it. 

The protesters, led by Manoj Jarange, had been staging a hunger strike demanding reservation for the Maratha community at the village since Tuesday. 

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made an appeal for peace and also announced that a committee will be set up for a high-level probe into the violence. 

The reservation provided by the state government for the politically dominant Maratha community was quashed by the Supreme Court earlier. 

The agitation turned violent on Friday as some persons targeted state transport buses and private vehicles, the police said. 

At least 18 police personnel and officials including deputy superintendent of police Sachin Sangle were injured in stone pelting while 20 protesters were injured in baton-charge at Antarwali Sarathi, police sources said. 

The chief minister had spoken to the protesters on Wednesday, urging them to end the hunger strike, but they refused to relent, officials said. 

On Thursday, shops and other commercial establishments at Wadigodri village in Ambad tehsil had remained closed, while there was a massive protest gathering at Shahgadh earlier in the week. 

Additional police forces have been sent to Jalna, officials said. -- PTI
