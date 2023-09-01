Man shot dead at Lucknow home of Union minister Kaushal Kishore's son





The minister's son, Vikas Kishore, was in Delhi at the time when Vinay Srivastava, described as his friend, was shot in the head.





The revolver used is a licensed weapon owned by Vikas Kishore, according to his father.





The land on which the house is built belongs to Kaushal Kishore, the Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs and BJP MP from Lucknow's Mohanlalganj constituency.





But the house is yet to be registered, the minister's wife Jai Devi said.





Four men who stayed at the house invited Srivastava for dinner where an altercation took place, according to a complaint filed by the victim's brother.





The man was shot dead around 4 am, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Akash Kulhary said.





Kaushal Kishore said the gun is registered in his son's name who currently is in Delhi.





"He left Lucknow for Delhi on Thursday evening. He had left the gun at his residence and police are investigating how the weapon was used in the incident and by whom," the minister added.





Deputy commissioner of police Rahul Raj said the deceased had a single gunshot wound to his head.





"It is being said that the gun used in the incident is registered in the name of Vikas Kishore. This is being verified. The gun was recovered from the crime spot," he added.





According to the complaint, Vinay Srivastava had gone to Vikas Kishore's house at night.





"One Ajay Rawat, Ankit Verma, Shamim and Baba live there. They had dinner with my brother. An altercation over some matter occurred between them. Meanwhile, my brother was shot and he died due to a bullet injury. I suspect that my brother has been shot dead," it read. -- PTI

