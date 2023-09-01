RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


INDIA won't allow mitra-parivarvad: Uddhav
September 01, 2023  16:18
Hitting back at the BJP, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said opposition bloc INDIA has resolved to fight corruption and not allow 'mitra-parivarvad'. 

 Thackeray, addressing a press conference here after the meeting of the opposition leaders, said the INDIA grouping was getting stronger every passing day and their unity was creating panic among their rivals. 

 "INDIA parties have resolved to fight against corruption. We won't allow 'mitra-parivarvad'," he said seeking to buttress its allegation of crony capitalism against the BJP. 

 The term 'mitra-parivarvad' also appeared to be a counter to the BJP's allegation of nepotism against the opposition parties. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged the BJP-led government was stealing from the poor to help big industrialists.

 "INDIA grouping must win to stop this loot, he said. "We all have a common goal to fight against inflation, unemployment," Kharge said after INDIA parties' meet in Mumbai. PTI
