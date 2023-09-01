INDIA bloc meet ends, Pawar says, I promise...





NCP chief Sharad Pawar says, "On the meeting of our alliance, senior leaders of the BJP used the term 'ghamadia'. This proves who is 'ghamandia'? They don't even like people coming together...I promise that we will not stop and we won't go on the wrong path...We will do everything to give a clean administration in the country..."

INDIA alliance leaders depart from the venue in Mumbai. The two-day meeting of the alliance concluded today.