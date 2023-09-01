RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
INDIA bloc meet ends, Pawar says, I promise...
September 01, 2023  17:20
image
INDIA alliance leaders depart from the venue in Mumbai. The two-day meeting of the alliance concluded today. 

NCP chief Sharad Pawar says, "On the meeting of our alliance, senior leaders of the BJP used the term 'ghamadia'. This proves who is 'ghamandia'? They don't even like people coming together...I promise that we will not stop and we won't go on the wrong path...We will do everything to give a clean administration in the country..."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Simultaneous polls: EC's proposals include President's rule if govt falls
Simultaneous polls: EC's proposals include President's rule if govt falls

Holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and all assemblies would need any no-confidence motion to be coupled with a 'confidence motion' by a leader proposed as next prime minister or chief minister, while any mid-term election can...

10 included son of BJP leader arrested for sisters' gang-rape
10 included son of BJP leader arrested for sisters' gang-rape

Ten men including the son of a local BJP leader were arrested on Friday for allegedly raping two sisters in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district, the police said.

Sensex, Nifty rally around 1% on strong macro data
Sensex, Nifty rally around 1% on strong macro data

JSW Steel (3.37 per cent), Tata Steel (3.33 per cent), Maruti (3.24 per cent), Power Grid (3.07 per cent), IndusInd Bank (2.95 per cent), Bajaj Finance (2.12 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (2.22 per cent) were among major gainers. On the...

Sindhi Recipe For Thadri: Mitho Lolo
Sindhi Recipe For Thadri: Mitho Lolo

Celebrate Thadri by rolling out this special Sindhi sweetbread.

Will These Young 'Uns Shine On Saturday?
Will These Young 'Uns Shine On Saturday?

The emergence of these young talents from India and Pakistan presents an exciting glimpse into the future of the subcontinent's cricket.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances