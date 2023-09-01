RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


INDIA bloc: Govt panicky, hence 1 nation, 1 poll
September 01, 2023  12:35
Opposition leaders on Friday slammed the government's move to set up a committee to study feasibility of "one nation, one election", alleging it would pose a threat to the federal structure of the country. 

 CPI leader D Raja said Prime Minister Narendra Modi always talks about India being mother of democracy and then how can the government take a unilateral decision without discussing with other political parties.

 Priyanka Kakkar of the Aam Aadmi Party said this shows the "panic" in the ruling party after they saw the unity of opposition parties under INDIA bloc.

 "First they reduced LPG prices by Rs 200 and now the panic is so much that they are thinking of amending the Constitution. They have realised that they are not winning the upcoming elections. 

 "Also, can this move take care of inflation or high prices of petrol and diesel. Our Constitution was framed after a lot of discussion and what they want to do poses a threat to federalism," Kakkar told PTI. 

 Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the country is already one and no one is questioning that. "We demand fair election, not 'one nation one election'. This move of 'one nation one election' is being brought to divert the attention from our demand of fair election," he added. 

 The remarks came after former President Ram Nath Kovind was tasked with the responsibility of heading a committee to explore feasibility of "one nation, one election". 

 Kovind will explore the feasibility and the mechanism to see as to how the country can go back to having simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls, as was the case till 1967. PTI
