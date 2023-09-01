RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
INDIA bloc defers unveiling of logo
September 01, 2023  12:51
Uddhav Thackeray at the INDIA bloc meeting
Uddhav Thackeray at the INDIA bloc meeting
Hours after former president Ram Nath Kovind was on Friday tasked with the responsibility of heading a committee to explore the feasibility of one nation, one election, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut called the move a conspiracy to postpone polls in the country. 

 His MVA colleague and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said the unveiling of the logo of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) won't happen during the ongoing meeting of the grouping. 

 Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut said, "We need fair elections which are not happening now. The one nation, one election' proposal is a conspiracy to postpone elections."

 Raut said the BJP government did not respect Ramnath Kovind when he was the president. "Now they are making him busy with a committee to explore the possibility of one nation, one election," he said. 

 The Rajya Sabha MP also questioned the need for a special session of Parliament, scheduled to be held from September 18 to 22, during the Ganpati festival. 

 When regular sessions are on, the prime minister never attends the proceedings, he claimed. 

 Raut alleged that the BJP-led Centre's moves were attempts to divert attention from the meeting of the INDIA alliance currently underway in Mumbai. He said the opposition bloc's meeting is aimed at including all allies and working towards consensus on all issues. A chief coordination committee, research committee, campaign and agenda committee and manifesto committee are likely to shape up, he said. 

 Meanwhile, Wadettiwar said the unveiling of the logo of the INDIA bloc will be postponed. The discussion will be about setting up various coordination committees, he said. The Congress leader claimed that the one nation, one election' move happened because of the INDIA alliance meeting. 

 The third meeting of the INDIA alliance is underway at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai. As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties are taking part in the meeting. Earlier in the day, all the participants got together for a group photo before starting their formal discussion.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Aishwarya: Queen Of Stunning Saris
Aishwarya: Queen Of Stunning Saris

When it comes to desi swag, very few can beat Aishwarya Sushmita.

'When the Pakistanis surrendered...'
'When the Pakistanis surrendered...'

'...they were shocked to learn that just 352 Indian soldiers had made 3 brigadiers, 2 colonels, 170 officers, 290 JCOs and 8,000 troops surrender to the Indian Army.'

From hatchbacks to holidays, consumers ready to loosen purse strings
From hatchbacks to holidays, consumers ready to loosen purse strings

With Onam and Raksha Bandhan just around the corner, the festival season is ready to kick off in full swing. As people embrace the celebratory spirit, companies anticipate a surge in sales this year. Consumer durables firms are...

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Review: Yet Another Winner
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Review: Yet Another Winner

The series is held together by a superbly astute performance by Gagan Dev Riar, who moves from cheerful conman to menacing criminal with remarkable skill, observes Deepa Gahlot.

Pathirana uses IPL experience to Sri Lanka's advantage
Pathirana uses IPL experience to Sri Lanka's advantage

'He is still learning his craft. But he is learning quickly and will be a real handful in years to come.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances