Gurinder Chadha, Deepa Mehta and Mira Nair... in conversation

Viewpoints program bringing together three iconic directors of world cinema: Mira Nair (Monsoon Wedding), Gurinder Chadha (Bend It Like Beckham), and Deepa Mehta (Water), in a conversation moderated by Dev Benegal and Durba Mitra. All women of Punjabi background, this "Bhenji Brigade" has made significant contributions to film with their fierce creative visions, and represent a larger Indian diaspora from Canada, the UK and the United States.





IN-PERSON

Wed 11 Oct 2023

6:30 - 10 p.m.

725 Park Ave. (at 70th St.)

New York, NY 10021



