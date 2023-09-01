Gurinder Chadha, Deepa Mehta and Mira Nair... in conversation

Gurinder Chadha, Deepa Mehta and Mira Nair... in conversationSeptember 01, 2023 10:36
Deepa Mehta with Salman Rushdie. File pic
Viewpoints program bringing together three iconic directors of world cinema: Mira Nair (Monsoon Wedding), Gurinder Chadha (Bend It Like Beckham), and Deepa Mehta (Water), in a conversation moderated by Dev Benegal and Durba Mitra. All women of Punjabi background, this "Bhenji Brigade" has made significant contributions to film with their fierce creative visions, and represent a larger Indian diaspora from Canada, the UK and the United States.
IN-PERSON
Wed 11 Oct 2023
6:30 - 10 p.m.
725 Park Ave. (at 70th St.)
New York, NY 10021
For more info click here.
