Group photos of MPs to be shot during parl session
September 01, 2023  17:35
image
Arrangements are being made for group photographs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members during Parliament's special session from September 18 to September 22. 

 Though there was no official confirmation but sources noted this may be an indication that it could be the last session of the current Parliament, and the government may advance the Lok Sabha polls, otherwise slated for April-May.

 Group photographs of MPs are generally taken at the beginning and the end of their terms. The government has not spelt out its agenda for the special session. PTI
