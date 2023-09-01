RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Farmer hangs self over crop failure in Rajasthan's Kota
September 01, 2023  22:27
image
A farmer allegedly hanged himself in a village in Rajasthan's Kota over crop failure due to lack of rains, the police said on Friday. 

On Thursday morning, Ramgopal (46) went to his field and noticed his drying soya bean crop. 

Following which he committed suicide by hanging himself in the cow yard of his house, head constable Kamal Rajawat said. 

The victim's family members were not at home at the time of the incident as they had gone to a relative's house for Raksha Bandhan celebrations, he said. 

Upon returning home, they found the man hanging in the yard and rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors, Rajawat said. 

According to the family members, Ramgopal was under depression for quite sometime after the crop he had sewed in his field failed to grow due to lack of rain this monsoon, Rajawat said. 

The family members told police that Ramgopal had also shared this concern with them, he said. 

On the complaint of Ramgopal's son, a case under section 174 CRPC has been registered and the body was handed over to the family after conducting a post-mortem on Thursday evening, the police said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Never seen a case like this': SC gives ex-MP life term for double murder
'Never seen a case like this': SC gives ex-MP life term for double murder

The Supreme Court on Friday sentenced former Lok Sabha MP from Bihar Prabhunath Singh to life imprisonment for killing two people on the day of polling for assembly elections in Bihar's Saran district in 1995.

Unprecedented, never faced before: Assam Rifles DG on Manipur situation
Unprecedented, never faced before: Assam Rifles DG on Manipur situation

'Today, the biggest challenge is the large number of weapons that are out within both communities. Related to this, is the minds of both communities. Today, there's so much (hatred) against each other. '

Asia Cup: Middle-order woes hamper India-Pak as rain looms
Asia Cup: Middle-order woes hamper India-Pak as rain looms

Pakistan does not have any injury concerns but they are one of the most undercooked ODI sides at the moment. Since the 2019 World Cup, the 'Green Brigade' has played just 29 ODIs, whereas India have played 57 matches in the same period....

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Review: Yet Another Winner
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Review: Yet Another Winner

The series is held together by a superbly astute performance by Gagan Dev Riar, who moves from cheerful conman to menacing criminal with remarkable skill, observes Deepa Gahlot.

Top 5 family-owned biz groups see a mixed Q1; net profits up 13.9%
Top 5 family-owned biz groups see a mixed Q1; net profits up 13.9%

April-June 2023 (Q1FY24) was a mixed quarter for India's top family-owned business groups. Three of the big five in terms of revenue reported a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in combined net sales and two saw a Y-o-Y fall in net profits....

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances