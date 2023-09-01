RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi all set to receive G20 guests, says Kejriwal
September 01, 2023  10:40
Shivling-shaped fountains in New Delhi
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said all arrangements have been made to receive G20 guests in Delhi and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena is leading the efforts. 

 India will host the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10 in its capacity as the current president of the grouping. "All arrangements have been made to receive G20 guests. All ministers are themselves on the ground. Hon'ble LG himself has been leading the efforts," Kejriwal said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. 

 Ahead of the G20 summit, which will be held at the newly built international convention centre at Pragati Maidan, several arterial roads and other important areas in the city have been given a facelift. PTI
TOP STORIES

Gujarat: 14 more held for harassing interfaith couples
Gujarat: 14 more held for harassing interfaith couples

Days after the arrest of three persons in Gujarat's Vadodara city for allegedly targeting interfaith couples, harassing them and uploading their videos on social media, 14 more have been apprehended in connection with the case, the...

Karnataka releases Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, protests erupt
Karnataka releases Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, protests erupt

With Karnataka starting release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in compliance with the directives of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), protests have erupted in southern parts of the State.

Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia poll fraud, waives arraignment
Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia poll fraud, waives arraignment

Former United States President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty in the Georgia election interference case, waiving the right to appear in court next week.

Key infra sector growth rises to 8% in July
Key infra sector growth rises to 8% in July

Growth of eight key infrastructure sectors rose to 8 per cent in July 2023 compared to 4.8 per cent in the same month last year on expansion in production of coal, crude oil, and natural gas, according to the official data released on...

2 IAS officers suspended after Punjab U-turn on panchayat dissolution
2 IAS officers suspended after Punjab U-turn on panchayat dissolution

Hours after taking a 'U-turn' by informing the high court that it is withdrawing its notification dissolving all gram panchayats in the state, the Punjab government suspended two senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers on...

