Day after his retirement, ex-bureaucrat Khullar appointed as Khattar's chief principal secretary

Day after his retirement, ex-bureaucrat Khullar appointed as Khattar's chief principal secretarySeptember 01, 2023 21:43
Rajesh Khullar (right) with CM Manohar Lal Khattar
A day after he retired, the Haryana government on Friday appointed former top bureaucrat Rajesh Khullar as the chief principal secretary to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Khullar replaces another retired bureaucrat D S Dhesi, former chief secretary, who served on the post for nearly three years.
Dhesi has been appointed as principal advisor, urban development with immediate effect and entrusted with the responsibility of overall superintendence and guidance of the Metropolitan Development Authorities in Faridabad, Gurugram, and Sonipat, according to a government order.
Khullar's appointment has also been made with immediate effect.
A 1988-batch IAS officer, Khullar was additional chief secretary and financial commissioner of revenue and disaster management and consolidation departments.
He retired from service on Thursday.
Khullar had also held the role of additional chief secretary for the school education and information, public relations, languages, and culture department earlier. -- PTI
