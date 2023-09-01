RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Day after his retirement, ex-bureaucrat Khullar appointed as Khattar's chief principal secretary
September 01, 2023  21:43
Rajesh Khullar (right) with CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Rajesh Khullar (right) with CM Manohar Lal Khattar
A day after he retired, the Haryana government on Friday appointed former top bureaucrat Rajesh Khullar as the chief principal secretary to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. 

Khullar replaces another retired bureaucrat D S Dhesi, former chief secretary, who served on the post for nearly three years. 

Dhesi has been appointed as principal advisor, urban development with immediate effect and entrusted with the responsibility of overall superintendence and guidance of the Metropolitan Development Authorities in Faridabad, Gurugram, and Sonipat, according to a government order. 

Khullar's appointment has also been made with immediate effect. 

A 1988-batch IAS officer, Khullar was additional chief secretary and financial commissioner of revenue and disaster management and consolidation departments. 

He retired from service on Thursday. 

Khullar had also held the role of additional chief secretary for the school education and information, public relations, languages, and culture department earlier. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC asks Centre, Manipur to airdrop supplies to overcome blockades
SC asks Centre, Manipur to airdrop supplies to overcome blockades

As Manipur grapples with protracted ethnic strife, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre and the state government to ensure uninterrupted supply of basic commodities like food and medicines to people facing economic blockade in...

Maratha quota stir turns violent, many policemen hurt
Maratha quota stir turns violent, many policemen hurt

A protest for Maratha reservation in Jalna district of central Maharashtra turned violent on Friday, leading to dozens of persons including police personnel getting injured, officials said.

Is Shaheen Afridi the new Mohammad Amir?
Is Shaheen Afridi the new Mohammad Amir?

The world No 1 Pakistan will take on India as the two arch rivals meet at Pallekele in a Group A encounter.

India's forex reserves drop $30 mn to $594.86 bn
India's forex reserves drop $30 mn to $594.86 bn

India's forex reserves dropped by $30 million to $594.858 billion for the week ended August 25, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $7.27 billion to $594.89 billion. It...

From 1.5 mn km orbit, Aditya-L1 to send 1500 images per day: Scientists
From 1.5 mn km orbit, Aditya-L1 to send 1500 images per day: Scientists

Aditya-L1 will be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket on September 2 at 11:50 am. It carries seven payloads to study the Sun, four of which will observe the light from the Sun and the remaining three will measure insitu parameters of the plasma...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances