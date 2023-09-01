RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
CMP will be INDIA bloc's face, countdown for BJP's fall has begun: Stalin
September 01, 2023  19:37
image
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday urged partners of the opposition bloc INDIA to immediately hammer out a common minimum programme and asserted it would be the face of the alliance. 

Stalin said the countdown for removing the BJP from the corridors of power has begun and he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming what he called the "publication (publicity) officer" for the opposition INDIA alliance. 

"There are no achievements in the nine years of the BJP regime. Day by day this government is becoming unpopular whereas the INDIA alliance is becoming popular." 

Addressing the opposition meet in Mumbai, Stalin said immediately, a coordination committee should be set up and a CMP must be prepared. 

"That (CMP) will be the face of the INDIA alliance. The BJP regime has ruined the country in several ways. It (CMP) must present a road map to the people spelling out what we intend doing to undo it ." 

The INDIA alliance should identify itself with policies and ideals required to usher in democracy by trouncing and dislodging an autocratic regime and such ideals must head the opposition bloc. 

"Our first objective is to dislodge the BJP regime and install a government of secular, democratic forces at the Centre. In order to isolate the BJP, as far as possible, parties opposed to the BJP must be inducted into the alliance. I urge all the leaders to work with this in mind," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Should not Uber/Ola drivers need social security?'
'Should not Uber/Ola drivers need social security?'

'Nobody wants to run an exploitation factory.'

Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League
Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra was not at his best but still finished second with a final round throw of 85.71m in the men's javelin event of the Diamond League

Friday Night Plan Review: Watch Out For Babil!
Friday Night Plan Review: Watch Out For Babil!

Friday Night Plan's sweet-natured heart and sanitised humour are happier focusing on the inherent niceness teenagers are capable of, observes Sukanya Verma.

India vs Pakistan: 'This is the strongest Indian team since 2011'
India vs Pakistan: 'This is the strongest Indian team since 2011'

Ahead of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash, former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri backed the Indian team to emerge victorious over their arch-rivals.

Top 5 family-owned biz groups see a mixed Q1; net profits up 13.9%
Top 5 family-owned biz groups see a mixed Q1; net profits up 13.9%

April-June 2023 (Q1FY24) was a mixed quarter for India's top family-owned business groups. Three of the big five in terms of revenue reported a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in combined net sales and two saw a Y-o-Y fall in net profits....

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances