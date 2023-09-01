Canada: Authorities race to capture five million bees





Burlington is south of Toronto. The city is located on the shores of Lake Ontario between Toronto and Niagara Falls, according to its website.

Canadian authorities are working towards capturing five million bees released after a truck carrying several crates of hives fell onto a roadway in Ontario, Canada, Halton Regional Police Constable Ryan Anderson told CNN. Halton Regional Police received a call shortly after 6 am on Wednesday, after the straps attached to the crates of beehives became loose and created a spill, releasing millions of bees onto the roadway in Burlington, Anderson told CNN by phone.