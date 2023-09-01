Can you help this accident victim?





Hailing from a family of daily wage laborers, Neetesh's life has taken a drastic turn after he was hit by a car while crossing a road in Ambala.





The accident resulted in catastrophic injuries, including fractures in Neetesh's scalp, skull, and ears. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, leaving Neetesh in a critical condition.





Fortunately, Vijay Agarwal happened to witness the accident and promptly rushed Neetesh to a nearby hospital, where he received essential first aid at a significant personal expense of Rs 35,000.





Recognizing the severity of Neetesh's condition, Vijay decided to take a more substantial step by admitting him to Paras Hospital in Panchkula for advanced medical intervention. The medical team immediately initiated a critical brain surgery to address the internal injuries.





Neetesh's family, already struggling financially as daily wage earners, was confronted with mounting medical bills, which Vijay Agarwal selflessly took upon himself to pay. He bore the brunt of the Rs 12.5 Lakh hospital bill, showing his unwavering commitment to Neetesh's well-being.





Vijay Agarwal, a local retail shop owner, has stepped forward to raise INR 15 lakh through ImpactGuru.com for 22-year-old Neetesh Rajak, who met with a life-altering accident.