BJP member and actor alleges Kerala CM's escort vehicle deliberately hit his car
September 01, 2023  20:56
Actor Krishna Kumar
Actor Krishna Kumar, who is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleged on Friday that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's escort vehicle deliberately hit his car and the policemen travelling in it hurled abusive words at him. 

Kumar, a national executive member of the BJP, charged that there was no space on the busy road to give way to the police van when it was passing through Pandalam in the district. 

He further alleged that the intolerance of seeing a BJP flag kept behind his car was the provocation for the policemen in the van to hit the back of his car. 

The actor later lodged a complaint with the Pandalam police before proceeding to Puthuppally for campaigning for the September 5 bypoll. 

"The road was very busy, and there was no space to give way to this vehicle. Still, we thought to give it space to pass by after going some distance further. But those in the vehicle kept honking their horns and hurling abuse at us," Kumar alleged. -- PTI
