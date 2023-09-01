RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Barge hits pillar of bridge on Thane creek; no damage to structure, no one hurt
September 01, 2023  21:25
A goods-laden barge dashed into a pillar of a pedestrian-only bridge on Vitawa Creek in Thane district on Friday, though the structure did not suffer damage nor was anyone injured, a civic official said. 

The incident took place at 3:30pm in the district's Kalwa area, Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. 

The barge was transporting three concrete-mixer trucks and a crane for construction of a high tension electricity transmission structure, he said. 

"The pillar and bridge did not suffer damage. No one was injured in the incident. A probe is underway," he added. -- PTI
