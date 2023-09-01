RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Any story could be your last' - India's crackdown on Kashmir press
September 01, 2023  10:07
"The BBC has spent more than a year investigating accusations against the Indian government that it is running a sinister and systematic campaign to intimidate and silence the press in the region. We had to meet journalists in secret, and they asked for their names to be hidden, fearing reprisals.

"Over many trips we spoke to more than two dozen journalists - editors, reporters and photojournalists working independently as well as for regional and national outlets - all of whom see the government's actions as a warning to them."

Read the report here. 
