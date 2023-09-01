RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


All Indians are Hindus: RSS chief
September 01, 2023  14:00
image
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that India is a Hindu Rashtra, all Indians are Hindus and Hindu represents all Indians, referring to what he called people's expectations that the Sangh should be concerned about all.

 The RSS chief was speaking in Nagpur at the inauguration of Madhukar Bhavan', the new building of Shri Narkesari Prakashan Ltd., which runs the newspaper Dainik Tarun Bharat'. 

"Hindustan (India) is a Hindu Rashtra' and this is a fact. Ideologically, all Bharatiyas (Indians) are Hindus and Hindus mean all Bharatiyas. All those who are in Bharat (India) today are related to Hindu culture, Hindu ancestors and Hindu land, nothing other than these," he said. 

"Some people have understood this, while some are not implementing it even after understanding because of their habits and selfishness. Also, some people have either not understood yet or forgotten it," he said. 

 Addressing the gathering at the office of the newspaper, he said reporting should cover everyone and be done fairly and based on facts while keeping our own ideology intact. Bhagwat said our ideology is much sought-after the world over. In fact, there is no alternative to this ideology, he said.

 "Everybody has understood this. Some acknowledge it, some do not," he said, adding that it is natural that the global responsibility in this regard will come on the country and society and those media that disseminate the "ideology". Bhagwat also stressed the need to care for the environment and focus on Swadeshi, family values and discipline. PTI
