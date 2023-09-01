RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Actor Madhavan named as FTII president
September 01, 2023  20:21
Actor-filmmaker R Madhavan
Actor-filmmaker R Madhavan was on Friday nominated as president of Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India and chairman of its governing council. 

Union Minister Anurag Thakur shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) and congratulated the actor, who turned director with his National award-winning film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

"Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council. I'm sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you," the I&B Minister wrote. 

Madhavan, 53, thanked the minister for the opportunity. 

"Thank you so very much for the honour and kinds wishes Anurag Thakur ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations," the actor wrote on X. -- PTI
