RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'We hold on to everything you gave us': Neha Dhupia remembers Bishan Singh Bedi
October 31, 2023  21:32
image
Actor Neha Dhupia on Tuesday paid homage to her father-in-law and former India cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi, saying the family is trying to get "some life into the numbness" after his demise last week.

Bedi, regarded as the country's greatest ever left-arm spinner, died on October 23 after prolonged illness. He was 77.

Neha, who is married to the cricket veteran's actor-son Angad, shared a series of family pictures with Bedi on her official Instagram account.

"We hold on to everything you gave us the morals the memories, the love the laughs the lessons, the strength and the sweetness we have you in our heads and hearts forever as we inch back n try and get some life into the numbness we feel right now Love you Dad (sic)" she wrote in the caption of the post.

Recently, Angad won the International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship in Dubai and dedicated the gold medal to his late father.
Born in Amritsar in 1946, Bedi played 67 Tests for India and took 266 wickets with 14 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Confident Pakistan target semis after Bangladesh win
Confident Pakistan target semis after Bangladesh win

A thumping seven-wicket win over Bangladesh has certainly uplifted the mood in Pakistan's camp.

Senior Manipur police office officer shot dead in sniper attack
Senior Manipur police office officer shot dead in sniper attack

Sub-divisional police officer Chingtham Anand, a resident of Imphal's Haobam Marak locality, was killed in a sniper attack while he was on duty overseeing the cleaning of the grounds of Eastern Shine School for construction of a helipad...

J-K cop shot dead by terrorists outside his house
J-K cop shot dead by terrorists outside his house

This is the third such terrorist attack in as many days in Kashmir valley.

Injured Sindhu out of action for 'few weeks'
Injured Sindhu out of action for 'few weeks'

P V Sindhu has been ruled out of action for the next few weeks after scans found a niggle in her left knee.

19 deaths every hour in India due to road accident in 2022
19 deaths every hour in India due to road accident in 2022

The report showed that 53 road accidents take place every hour in the country.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances