UK Home Secy: Pro-Palestine rallies are hate marches
October 31, 2023  08:30
Suella Braverman
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has called pro-Palestine rallies "hate marches" and added that the protests that took place against Israel's attacks on Gaza witnessed a "large number of bad actors who are deliberately operating beneath the criminal threshold," Anadolu Agency reported.

Braverman made the remarks after an emergency cabinet meeting chaired by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. She called for more efforts from law enforcement agencies, especially the Metropolitan Police and other regional forces to address the issue of antisemitism, according to Anadolu Agency report.

She said that they have witnessed tens of thousands of people taking to the streets after Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7. 

She said, "We've seen now tens of thousands of people take to the streets following the massacre of Jewish people - the single largest loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust, chanting for the erasure of Israel from the map," Anadolu Agency reported.

She asserted, "To my mind, there is only one way to describe those marches -- they are hate marches." In response to a question regarding the chant "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," and whether she considered it antisemitic, Braverman said the police operate independently.

 However, Braverman emphasised that "The police must take a zero-tolerance approach to antisemitism." -- ANI
